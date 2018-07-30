TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Guanwu Villa (觀霧山莊) on the edge of Shei-Pa National Park (雪霸國家公園) in central Taiwan recently reopened to the public, after a 13 year cleanup following Typhoon Avery in 2004, reported the Eastern Broadcasting Company.

The mountainous summer retreat is at an altitude above 2,000 meters and reopened after the local government spent 13 years repairing the seriously damaged trails and supporting infrastructure.



(Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

In addition, the Guanwu Villa itself has been refurbished.



(Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

The surrounding park has five trails and the area is rich in flora and fauna, reports EBC.



(Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

According to Booking.com, the villa has an average rating of 8.5/10 from 23 reviews.