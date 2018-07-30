  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Guanwu Villa in central Taiwan reopens after 13 year hiatus

The villa situated on the edge of Shei-Pa National Park reopens after recovery from Typhoon Avery

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/30 17:59
Guanwu Villa. (Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

Guanwu Villa. (Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Guanwu Villa (觀霧山莊) on the edge of Shei-Pa National Park (雪霸國家公園) in central Taiwan recently reopened to the public, after a 13 year cleanup following Typhoon Avery in 2004, reported the Eastern Broadcasting Company.

The mountainous summer retreat is at an altitude above 2,000 meters and reopened after the local government spent 13 years repairing the seriously damaged trails and supporting infrastructure.


(Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

In addition, the Guanwu Villa itself has been refurbished.


(Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

The surrounding park has five trails and the area is rich in flora and fauna, reports EBC.


(Image courtesy of Guanwu Villa)

According to Booking.com, the villa has an average rating of 8.5/10 from 23 reviews.
Shei-Pa National Park
Central Taiwan
Summer villa

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier Lai touts 10-year development plan for Taiwan’s science parks
Premier Lai touts 10-year development plan for Taiwan’s science parks
2018/04/28 10:24
Taiwan’s Shei-Pa National Park snow season policy extended to the end of April due to unmelted snow
Taiwan’s Shei-Pa National Park snow season policy extended to the end of April due to unmelted snow
2018/03/27 17:01
AI robotics hub exhibition center opens in central Taiwan
AI robotics hub exhibition center opens in central Taiwan
2018/02/09 21:50
Photo of the Day: Hsuehshan Hiking Trail Entrance
Photo of the Day: Hsuehshan Hiking Trail Entrance
2017/02/16 15:10