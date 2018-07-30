A digital version of Taiwan's learner driver license was launched Monday, according to the Directorate General of Highways (DGH). Applicants can choose to receive a digital rather than a printed license, which can be downloaded via an app released by the DGH for a fee of NT$50 (US$1.63), half the price of a printed one.



The learner driver license is a limited-period license that allows people to drive on streets before they pass a driver's test and get a formal license.



People can apply for a learner driver license at a local motor vehicle office on their own or through the driving school with which they have registered for driving lessons, according to the DGH.

