A digital version of Taiwan's learner driver license was launched Monday, according to the Directorate General of Highways (DGH). Applicants can choose to receive a digital rather than a printed license, which can be downloaded via an app released by the DGH for a fee of NT$50 (US$1.63), half the price of a printed one.
The learner driver license is a limited-period license that allows people to drive on streets before they pass a driver's test and get a formal license.
People can apply for a learner driver license at a local motor vehicle office on their own or through the driving school with which they have registered for driving lessons, according to the DGH.
Digital learner driver license rolled out in Taiwan
A digital version of Taiwan's learner driver license was launched Monday, according to the Directorate General of Highways (DGH). Applicants can choose to receive a digital rather than a printed license, which can be downloaded via an app released by the DGH for a fee of NT$50 (US$1.63), half the price of a printed one.