TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will visit Paraguay and Belize from August 12 to 20, during which she will stop over in the U.S. cities of Los Angeles and Houston, said Vice Foreign Minister José Liu (劉德立) Monday.

During a press conference held at the Presidential Office, Liu announced President Tsai’s fifth state visit since taking power in 2016, and said the trip will be centered on attending the presidential inauguration in Paraguay scheduled for August 15.

Asked about the president’s itineraries in the U.S., Liu declined to give any information but said “detailed itineraries are still being arranged and confirmed.”

Even though Taiwan and the U.S. do not have diplomatic relations, the U.S. government has regularly allowed Taiwan’s presidents to transit in American cities during their trips to Latin America or the Pacific Islands.

This will be the second time for President Tsai to visit Paraguay, the only South American nation that recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign state, after she assumed office two years ago. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1957.

According to Liu, the delegation led by the president will stay in Paraguay from August 14 to 16. Apart from the inauguration ceremony, President Tsai will meet with current Paraguay President Horacio Cartes and President-elect Mario Abdo Benitez respectively, and attend banquets hosted by them.

In addition, the president is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with the leaders of allies who also participate in the presidential inauguration.

The delegation will depart for the Caribbean nation of Belize on August 16 and stay until August 18, said Liu.

In addition to meeting with Belize’s Governor General Colville Young and Prime Minister Dean Barrow, President Tsai will address the Congress of Belize, added Liu.