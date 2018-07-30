LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest drug pipeline analysis report on . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat neuromyelitis optica.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Neuromyelitis optica (Devic’s syndrome): Market overview

Neuromyelitis optica (NMO) – also known as NMO spectrum disorder, Devic’s disease, or Devic’s syndrome – is a rare autoimmune disease that mostly affects the optic nerves (optic neuritis) and the spinal cord (myelitis). It occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own cells in the central nervous system (CNS). Though the cause of NMO is generally unknown, it can sometimes occur after an infection or can be related to another autoimmune disease. NMO is different from multiple sclerosis (MS). However, it is often misdiagnosed as MS.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “NMO can lead to blindness in either one or both the eyes, loss of muscle function in parts of the body, and painful spasms. It can also lead to permanent visual loss and paralysis. The risk of NMO is higher in African-Americans compared with Caucasians because of the heterogeneous race. Companies are forming strategic exclusive licensing agreements or acquiring companies to develop robust pipeline.”

Neuromyelitis optica (Devic's syndrome): Segmentation analysis

This drug pipeline analysis report segments the neuromyelitis optica market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, subcutaneous, and IV), therapeutic modality (monoclonal antibody, small molecule, autologous T-cell therapy, recombinant fusion proteins, and synthetic cyclic peptide), targets for drug development (CD20 antigen, aquaporin-4, AT-2 receptor, B lymphocyte receptor, CD19 antigen, complement component 3, complement receptor, Fc receptor, interleukin-6, monoacylglycerol lipase, nuclear receptor pathways, and serine/threonine kinase-2), MoA (CD20 antigen inhibitor, aquaporin-4 reactive T-cell inhibitor, AT-2 receptor stimulation, B lymphocyte receptor stimulator, CD19 antigen inhibitor, complement component 3 inhibitor, complement receptor inhibitor, Fc receptor inhibitor, immunosuppressants, interleukin-17 stimulator, interleukin-6 inhibitor, monoacylglycerol lipase inhibitor, potassium channel inhibitor, and serine/threonine kinase-2 activator), geographical segmentation (US, UK, Italy, Japan, Taiwan, and others) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, enrolling by invitation, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, more than 35% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica are monoclonal antibodies.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

