  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan Festa continued unscathed in Tokyo despite typhoon 

Taiwan cultural and food festival attracts over 90,000 visitors in Tokyo 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/30 16:44

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The third annual Taiwan Festa, a festival celebrating Taiwanese culture, continued without a hitch over the weekend in Tokyo despite the nearby influence of Typhoon Jongdari.

This year's festival was visited by over 90,000 guests even though the opening ceremonies were delayed one day due to rain from Typhoon Jongdari. 


(CNA image) 

The opening ceremony was well attended by government officials and local business owners. The festival organizer, Kyosuke Shu Sasaoka (朱恭亮), told CNA how impressed he was that attendance only slightly faltered due to the inclement weather, down from 100,000 in previous years to 90,000 this year. 


(CNA image) 

The head of the Taiwan-Japan Exchange Office, Shih Tse Wei Chih(柿澤未知), remarked that he has been involved with Taiwan-Japan relations for over 20 years and could have never imagined such a large event celebrating relations between the two countries. 


(CNA image) 

Long queues formed in front of the 70 vendors on site selling popular Taiwan delicacies including milk tea, mango ice, oyster vermicelli, stinky tofu, minced pork rice, and fried chicken. One fried chicken vendor only sold 400 cuts of meat the first day due to the weather threat, however sales increased to 1,700 cuts on the second day. 


(Image from Taiwan Festa Facebook)
Taiwan Festa
Tokyo
tourism
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Heat warning issued for 8 municipalities in northern and central Taiwan
Heat warning issued for 8 municipalities in northern and central Taiwan
2018/07/30 10:13
2,000 people join in Taiwan long-distance swim 
2,000 people join in Taiwan long-distance swim 
2018/07/29 16:12
Budding Taiwan scientists finish third at International Physics Olympiad
Budding Taiwan scientists finish third at International Physics Olympiad
2018/07/29 12:16
7 Reasons why Taiwan is the best LGBT destination in Asia
7 Reasons why Taiwan is the best LGBT destination in Asia
2018/07/29 09:53
Taiwanese furniture factory in Vietnam flies Taiwanese flag
Taiwanese furniture factory in Vietnam flies Taiwanese flag
2018/07/28 14:00