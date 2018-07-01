TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The third annual Taiwan Festa, a festival celebrating Taiwanese culture, continued without a hitch over the weekend in Tokyo despite the nearby influence of Typhoon Jongdari.

This year's festival was visited by over 90,000 guests even though the opening ceremonies were delayed one day due to rain from Typhoon Jongdari.



(CNA image)

The opening ceremony was well attended by government officials and local business owners. The festival organizer, Kyosuke Shu Sasaoka (朱恭亮), told CNA how impressed he was that attendance only slightly faltered due to the inclement weather, down from 100,000 in previous years to 90,000 this year.



(CNA image)

The head of the Taiwan-Japan Exchange Office, Shih Tse Wei Chih(柿澤未知), remarked that he has been involved with Taiwan-Japan relations for over 20 years and could have never imagined such a large event celebrating relations between the two countries.



(CNA image)

Long queues formed in front of the 70 vendors on site selling popular Taiwan delicacies including milk tea, mango ice, oyster vermicelli, stinky tofu, minced pork rice, and fried chicken. One fried chicken vendor only sold 400 cuts of meat the first day due to the weather threat, however sales increased to 1,700 cuts on the second day.



(Image from Taiwan Festa Facebook)