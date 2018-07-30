TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan spent US$7.5 billion (NTD$229.53 billion) on conventional arms, bought from the U.S. during 2008-2015, making the island nation the U.S.'s tenth biggest customer, according to statistics confirmed by Taiwan's National Audit Office (審計部) on July 27.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Congress in December 2016, Saudi Arabia was the U.S.'s biggest customer during the period, buying US$30.7 billion in arms, followed by India, who bought US$26.4 billion.

Congress's statistics were confirmed by the National Audit Office final accounts report for 2017.

The table below outlines the top ten buyers of U.S. conventional arms during 2008-2015.

Rank Country Amount (US$ billions) 1 Saudi Arabia 30.7 2 India 26.4 3 Egypt 14.8 4 Iraq 14.0 5 Algeria 11.0 6 Venezuela 10.2 7 United Arab Emirates 9.2 8 South Korea 8.9 9 Isreal 8.8 10 Taiwan 7.5

Table from National Audit Office's final accounts report for 2017

Taiwan's figure is not representative of Taiwan's full military expenditure, as recent years have seen a push for indigenous development of weapons, including the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) combat aircraft and plans for an "Indigenous Defense Submarine."

According to the Ministry of National Defense, military investment in 2017 totaled NT$166.7 billion (US$5.45 billion), reported Sanlih E-Television.

Taiwan's defense budget is set to increase by 5.6 percent next year, with NT$346 billion allocated.