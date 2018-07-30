BEIJING (AP) — China's foreign minister says his country remains committed to the "one country, two systems" governing framework in Hong Kong, despite growing concerns that Beijing is eroding the former British colony's civil liberties.

Wang Yi told reporters Monday following talks with his British counterpart, Jeremy Hunt, that China would continue to follow the system put in place when the city was turned over to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing promised to let Hong Kong maintain wide autonomy and civil liberties for 50 years, but fears are growing that China's communist leaders are backtracking by oppressing the political opposition.

At the beginning of their meeting, Hunt sparked laughter when he misidentified his Chinese-born wife as being Japanese. China and Japan are major rivals for regional influence.