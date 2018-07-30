TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China's most recent vaccine scandal, in which hundreds of thousands of faulty rabies vaccines for children has pierced Chinese President Xi Jinping's "Chinese Dream," according to a commentary in Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao (明報).

The commentary argues "there is no truth" regarding Chinese government information on the scandal and that the centralization of power under Xi has "falsified" China from what it was under former leaders Wen Jia-bao (溫家寶) and Hu Jintao (胡錦濤).

The commentary was written by Tsang Chi-ho (曾志豪), a prominent media personality, published author, and columnist. The text asks a suite of questions regarding the accountability of those involved in the scandal.

Tsang argues that the production, sale, and supervision of the vaccines reveals a range of institutional problems and that under the current system, victims are prevented from acting within their rights.

The article goes on to say that the scandal demonstrates the benefits of Hong Kong's government over China under the "one country two systems" policy, because this sort of scandal is unlikely to occur in Hong Kong.