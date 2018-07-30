  1. Home
Hundreds trapped on Indonesian mountain after earthquake

By  Associated Press
2018/07/30 14:04
Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, J

Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, J

In this image made from video released by Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, a man inspects the damage caused by an early morning earthquake on t

In this image made from video released by Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, a man inspects the damage caused by an early morning earthquake on t

In this image made from video released by Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, damage caused by an early morning earthquake is seen on the island o

In this image made from video released by Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, damage caused by an early morning earthquake is seen on the island o

Medical officers take care of earthquake victims at Sembalun in East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake ear

Medical officers take care of earthquake victims at Sembalun in East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake ear

Medical officers take care of earthquake victims at Sembalun village in East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthq

Medical officers take care of earthquake victims at Sembalun village in East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthq

SEMBALUN, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are trying to evacuate hundreds of tourists trapped on Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok after an earthquake that killed 15 people triggered landslides.

Mount Rinjani National Park chief, Sudiyono, said more than 800 tourists were registered to climb Rinjani, an active volcano, when a strong earthquake rocked Lombok early Sunday. He said Monday about 300 of them had managed to get down the mountain.

Sudiyono, who uses one name, said, "Information that we have from survivors is more than 500 people are trapped on the mountain and gathered near the volcano lake Segara Anakan."

He said rescuers are expected to reach the lake by afternoon.

An Indonesian student died in a landslide on Rinjani, raising the death toll from the earthquake to 15.