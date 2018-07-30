TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Municipal Chien Kuo High School (建國中學) took home the first place title in the Drill Competition at the 2018 WAMSB (World Association of Marching Show Bands) World Championships held at Taipei Stadium on July 29.

This year's title marks the third win by the prestigious all-male high school, first snagging the championship in 2008 and then in 2010. The team also took home the prize for best percussion performance.

The performance music, titled “Rite of Passage,” seeks to explore the various stages of life characterized by separation, rebirth, self-redemption, sacrifice, and struggle, reported Central News Agency.

The music is a suite of three masterpieces by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky – "The Firebird," "Petrouchka," and "The Rite of Spring" – interpreted to accompany the unique band formations. Not only were the members trained to deliver precise movements, they also had to adjust facial expressions corresponding to the music, such as excitement, depression, melancholy, and confusion, CNA wrote.

"It is the result of relentless practice,” said a parents’ association representative, adding that the students spared no effort in preparation, practicing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. since July 7 under the scorching sun.

It is the first time the 2018 WAMSB World Championships have taken place in Taiwan. Events of the Championships include Field Parade Competition, Drum Battle, Color Guard Competition, and Drill Competition, according to Taiwan Marching Band Association (台灣行進樂隊聯盟).

Chien Kuo High School received the highest score in Drill Competition for the 2018 WAMSB World Championships for the third time. (CNA image)