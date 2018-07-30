A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

ON A ROLL

Apple serves up fiscal third-quarter results Tuesday.

The iPhone maker is expected to extend its string of solid earnings and revenue growth with its latest quarterly report card. Even so, investors will be listening for an update on iPhone sales, which fell short of analysts' expectations in the second quarter.

THE FED SPEAKS

Federal Reserve's policymakers meet once again to discuss the nation's economy and potential interest rate moves.

The panel's two-day meeting wraps up Wednesday. Afterward, the central bank will issue a monetary policy update. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled recently that the Fed expects to keep raising rates at the gradual pace it has been following since it started to boost rates after seven years of keeping them at a record low near zero.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. slowed in July for the second month in a row.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 194,000 jobs last month. That would represent a drop from August's gain of 213,000 jobs.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 324,000

March 155,000

April 175,000

May 244,000

June 213,000

July (est.) 194,000

Source: FactSet