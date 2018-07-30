WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals shortstop Trea Turner has apologized for some years-old homophobic and racially insensitive tweets, becoming the latest in a series of major leaguers to address offensive language they used on social media.

The tweets surfaced Sunday, hours after Washington's 5-0 loss at Miami. The posts are from 2011 and 2012.

Turner says there is no excuse for his language and he is "sincerely sorry for those tweets and apologize wholeheartedly."

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb also apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff." Major League Baseball dealt with a similar situation this month involving Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader on the night he pitched in the All-Star Game.

