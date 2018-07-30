TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taipei District Court has ruled that a notorious mother-daughter wedding crasher duo, who wreaked havoc at weddings across northern Taiwan must pay fine of NT$140,000 (US$4,570) combinatively.

The mother-daughter duo made headlines last November for sneaking into a stranger's wedding, crazily packing up food to go and even interrupting other people while they were still eating. They were soon identified as notorious wedding crashers by the groom's relatives and were confronted by police at the wedding party.

The incident was brought to social media and made headlines as the two partners were identified by netizens as repeat offenders of crashing people's weddings, and as dine-and-dash customers.

The daughter, surnamed Wang (王), and her mother, surnamed Sung (宋), have already racked up a record of running up big, unpaid tabs at restaurants. Last year, Wang and Sung made orders of dumplings, chicken soup, and other items from different restaurants, for which they said they "don't have money to pay" when asked to pay the bills. Wang was also accused of sending threatening messages to restaurant owners.

After being prosecuted by Taipei District Prosecutors Offices, the district court made a ruling today that the mother must serve 60 days in jail, in which can be commuted to a fine of NT$60,000; the daughter must serve 80 days, in which can be commuted to a fine of NT$80,000.

Besides the fine, the both are required to pay back the restaurant owners for the unpaid items, which amounts to NT$4,715 (US$154).

Both have the right to appeal to a higher court.