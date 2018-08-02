TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- 72 Indonesian students who received 2018 Taiwan Scholarships had a pre-departure briefing session with The Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) in Indonesia.

Those scholarships are the Taiwan Scholarship from Ministry of Education and Ministry of Science and Technology, Huayu Enrichment Scholarship from the Ministry of Education, and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship.

After promotions in Indonesia, the 2018 Taiwan Scholarship attracted a total of 952 applicants from several islands in Indonesia such as Java, Sumatra, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, and Bali. Those include students from well-known public and private universities like University of Indonesia, Bandung Institute of Technology, Yogyakarta State University, and Muhammadiyah University.

After the selection process, there were 38 students who received Taiwan Scholarships from Ministry of Education, 24 students who received Huayu Enrichment Scholarships from Ministry of Education, four students who were granted Taiwan Scholarships from the Ministry of Science and Technology, and six students who accepted ICDF Scholarships. In total, there are 72 students from Indonesia who obtained scholarships to study in Taiwan this year.

Ambassador John Chen, the TETO representative in Indonesia, said that the country is a key for Taiwan’s New Southbound policy, and Taiwan will actively assist Indonesia in the cultivation of higher education and technical talents. He pointed out the safe living environment, good quality of education and the convenient public transportation in Taiwan are worth for Indonesian students to experience.

Chen also hopes that Indonesian students in Taiwan can continue to serve as a bridge between the two nations.