TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With China increasingly tightening its grip on Hong Kong over freedom of the press, Hong Kong Journalists Association warned in its annual report on July 29 the dire situation of freedom of speech in the autonomous territory of China, describing it as the "candle in the wind."

Entitled "Candle in the wind – National Security Law looms over diminishing freedoms" (風中之燭－國安法陰影中的言論自由), the report evaluates the state of media freedom in five chapters.

Since the transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the UK to China in 1997, the freedom of press has been undermined to such an extent that borers on "putting a knife on the neck of Hong Kong people," said Chris Yeung (楊健興), Chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA).

Hong Kong people are growing concerned about the increased influence by Chinese government, which has advocated the importance of national security and rendered Hong Kong media and the masses reluctant to address sensitive political issues, he added.

The report also pointed out how Chinese-funded media has thrived with strong backing from China while Hong Kong's mainstream media outlets are struggling to survive and could hardly escape the fate of demise, making it easier for China to manipulate public opinions in Hong Kong.

The HKJA urged Hong Kong government not to enact a law on Basic Law Article 23 before a consensus is reached and to facilitate the enactment of a law on freedom of information. The authorities should also seek ways to protect the rights of HK reporters when covering news stories in China, the report reckoned.