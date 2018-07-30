MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Minneapolis have released body camera video from two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old black man.

The videos released Sunday night show Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly chasing Thurman Blevins on foot June 23. Blevins was shot after the pursuit turned down an alley.

Both officers fired their weapons, and a handgun appears on the ground next to Blevins after he's shot. Some witnesses had disputed that Blevins was armed.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a handgun outside.

Blevins' death prompted demonstrations and community advocates had urged the swift release of bodycam video. Mayor Jacob Frey had said the footage would be released after the Blevins family was consulted and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had finished interviewing key witnesses.