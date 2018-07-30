TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heat warning for eight municipalities in northern and central Taiwan today (July 30), with hot temperatures and high ultraviolet (UV) light expected.

The CWB reports that the maximum temperature throughout north and eastern Taiwan to be between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, and for the maximum temperature for the rest of the nation to reach between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius today.



CWB weather forecast for July 27. (CWB image)

The "orange light" warning is issued for Hualien County, Miaoli County, New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Yilan County. These areas are likely to experience continuous high temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius today.

The "yellow light" warning is issued for Changhua County, and Hsinchu County, where temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 36 degrees Celsius today.

CWB heat warning areas for July 30. (CWB image)

Residents situated in areas under the "orange light" warning are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep cool and hydrated, use ice bricks if necessary and care for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Residents situated in areas under the "yellow light" warning are advised to reduce outside activity, keep cool and hydrated, and lookout for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Throughout Taiwan, the UV rating today will be very high to extreme. An extreme rating is issued for the majority of northern Taiwan, the whole of the east coast, southern Taiwan and outlying islands.