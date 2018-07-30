Resurgent Sounders beat New York City FC 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson and Harry Shipp all scored their second goals of the season, and the resurgent Seattle Sounders ended New York City FC's four-match winning streak with a 3-1 victory Sunday.

Seattle completed a busy eight-day stretch with its third straight victory. It was a crucial nine points for Seattle, which is trying to climb out of a terrible first-half to the season and get back into contention for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Seattle (6-9-5) is unbeaten in its past six matches since losing to rival Portland on June 30.

Jesus Medina scored for New York City (13-4-4).