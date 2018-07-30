Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Boston
|020
|100
|00x—3
|10
|0
Berrios, Moya (5), Mejia (6) and B.Wilson, Garver; Eovaldi, Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Eovaldi 4-4. L_Berrios 10-8. Sv_Kimbrel (33).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|110—3
|6
|1
|New York
|200
|121
|00x—6
|9
|0
B.Smith, Hill (5), Adam (5), Maurer (7), W.Peralta (8) and Butera; Happ, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 11-6. L_B.Smith 1-2. Sv_A.Chapman (28). HRs_Kansas City, Herrera (1), Perez (18), Dozier (5). New York, Hicks (17).
___
|Cleveland
|122
|000
|120—8
|16
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Kluber, Hand (8), Plutko (9) and Gomes; Zimmermann, Liriano (4), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Kluber 13-6. L_Zimmermann 4-3. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (18), Encarnacion (24), Cabrera (1).
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|101
|020—
|5
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|310
|110
|32x—11
|15
|2
Y.Chirinos, Wood (4), Kittredge (5), D.Castillo (8) and Perez; Bundy, Givens (8), P.Fry (9), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_Bundy 7-9. L_Y.Chirinos 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron 2 (22), Bauers (7). Baltimore, Wynns (2), Davis 2 (13), Schoop (17).
___
|Toronto
|000
|010
|015—7
|10
|0
|Chicago
|000
|011
|101—4
|9
|0
Borucki, Santos (7), Tepera (9) and Maile; Rodon, Avilan (8), J.Fry (9), J.Gomez (9) and Narvaez. W_Santos 1-1. L_J.Fry 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (16), Diaz (10). Chicago, Narvaez (4), Palka (15).
___
|Texas
|000
|013
|000—4
|6
|0
|Houston
|010
|001
|001—3
|7
|1
Minor, Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and R.Chirinos; McCullers, J.Smith (6), McHugh (7), Peacock (9) and Maldonado. W_Minor 7-6. L_McCullers 10-6. Sv_Kela (24). HRs_Houston, White (3).
___
|Seattle
|701
|000
|000—8
|14
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|300—5
|10
|0
Gonzales, Vincent (7), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Pena, Johnson (1), Bedrosian (3), Alvarez (5), Parker (6), J.Anderson (7), Robles (9) and Briceno, F.Arcia. W_Gonzales 12-5. L_Pena 1-2. Sv_Diaz (39). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (21).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|100
|100—2
|5
|0
|Colorado
|021
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Montas, Petit (5), Trivino (7), Pagan (8) and Lucroy; Marquez, Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Marquez 9-8. L_Montas 5-3. Sv_W.Davis (30). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (13), Davis (28). Colorado, Murphy (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Miami
|011
|030
|00x—5
|9
|0
Hellickson, Grace (5), Miller (7), Solis (8) and Kieboom; Urena, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 3-10. L_Hellickson 4-2.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|003
|001
|00x—4
|10
|0
Eflin, Arano (6), Garcia (8), Thompson (8) and Alfaro, Knapp; L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (8), W.Peralta (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 6-8. L_Eflin 7-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (21). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (17).
___
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
Wheeler, Lugo (7), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki; Musgrove, Ri.Rodriguez (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Wheeler 5-6. L_Musgrove 4-5. Sv_Swarzak (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001—1
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|202
|000
|00x—4
|8
|0
Stripling, Hudson (5), Goeddel (7) and Grandal; Newcomb, Winkler (9) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 10-5. L_Stripling 8-3. HRs_Atlanta, Markakis (11).
___
|Milwaukee
|200
|011
|100—5
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|004
|130
|00x—8
|13
|0
Guerra, Albers (5), Jennings (5), T.Williams (7), Burnes (8) and Pina; Suarez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_Suarez 4-6. L_Guerra 6-7. Sv_W.Smith (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (8), Braun (11), Shaw (20). San Francisco, Hernandez (12).
___
|Arizona
|200
|300
|000—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|002
|001
|010—4
|8
|0
Buchholz, Hirano (6), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy; Lucchesi, Lyles (5), Stock (7), Maton (9) and Ellis. W_Buchholz 4-1. L_Lucchesi 5-6. Sv_Boxberger (25). HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (14), Goldschmidt (23), Pollock (14).