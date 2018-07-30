Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1 Boston 020 100 00x—3 10 0

Berrios, Moya (5), Mejia (6) and B.Wilson, Garver; Eovaldi, Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Eovaldi 4-4. L_Berrios 10-8. Sv_Kimbrel (33).

___

Kansas City 000 001 110—3 6 1 New York 200 121 00x—6 9 0

B.Smith, Hill (5), Adam (5), Maurer (7), W.Peralta (8) and Butera; Happ, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 11-6. L_B.Smith 1-2. Sv_A.Chapman (28). HRs_Kansas City, Herrera (1), Perez (18), Dozier (5). New York, Hicks (17).

___

Cleveland 122 000 120—8 16 0 Detroit 100 000 000—1 5 0

Kluber, Hand (8), Plutko (9) and Gomes; Zimmermann, Liriano (4), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Kluber 13-6. L_Zimmermann 4-3. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (18), Encarnacion (24), Cabrera (1).

___

Tampa Bay 010 101 020— 5 8 2 Baltimore 310 110 32x—11 15 2

Y.Chirinos, Wood (4), Kittredge (5), D.Castillo (8) and Perez; Bundy, Givens (8), P.Fry (9), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_Bundy 7-9. L_Y.Chirinos 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron 2 (22), Bauers (7). Baltimore, Wynns (2), Davis 2 (13), Schoop (17).

___

Toronto 000 010 015—7 10 0 Chicago 000 011 101—4 9 0

Borucki, Santos (7), Tepera (9) and Maile; Rodon, Avilan (8), J.Fry (9), J.Gomez (9) and Narvaez. W_Santos 1-1. L_J.Fry 0-2. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (16), Diaz (10). Chicago, Narvaez (4), Palka (15).

___

Texas 000 013 000—4 6 0 Houston 010 001 001—3 7 1

Minor, Claudio (7), Leclerc (8), Kela (9) and R.Chirinos; McCullers, J.Smith (6), McHugh (7), Peacock (9) and Maldonado. W_Minor 7-6. L_McCullers 10-6. Sv_Kela (24). HRs_Houston, White (3).

___

Seattle 701 000 000—8 14 1 Los Angeles 000 020 300—5 10 0

Gonzales, Vincent (7), Nicasio (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Pena, Johnson (1), Bedrosian (3), Alvarez (5), Parker (6), J.Anderson (7), Robles (9) and Briceno, F.Arcia. W_Gonzales 12-5. L_Pena 1-2. Sv_Diaz (39). HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (21).

___

INTERLEAGUE Oakland 000 100 100—2 5 0 Colorado 021 000 00x—3 8 0

Montas, Petit (5), Trivino (7), Pagan (8) and Lucroy; Marquez, Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Marquez 9-8. L_Montas 5-3. Sv_W.Davis (30). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (13), Davis (28). Colorado, Murphy (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 2 1 Miami 011 030 00x—5 9 0

Hellickson, Grace (5), Miller (7), Solis (8) and Kieboom; Urena, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 3-10. L_Hellickson 4-2.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1 Cincinnati 003 001 00x—4 10 0

Eflin, Arano (6), Garcia (8), Thompson (8) and Alfaro, Knapp; L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (8), W.Peralta (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 6-8. L_Eflin 7-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (21). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (17).

___

New York 000 010 000—1 5 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0

Wheeler, Lugo (7), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki; Musgrove, Ri.Rodriguez (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Wheeler 5-6. L_Musgrove 4-5. Sv_Swarzak (3).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 001—1 2 0 Atlanta 202 000 00x—4 8 0

Stripling, Hudson (5), Goeddel (7) and Grandal; Newcomb, Winkler (9) and Suzuki. W_Newcomb 10-5. L_Stripling 8-3. HRs_Atlanta, Markakis (11).

___

Milwaukee 200 011 100—5 11 0 San Francisco 004 130 00x—8 13 0

Guerra, Albers (5), Jennings (5), T.Williams (7), Burnes (8) and Pina; Suarez, Dyson (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_Suarez 4-6. L_Guerra 6-7. Sv_W.Smith (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Perez (8), Braun (11), Shaw (20). San Francisco, Hernandez (12).

___

Arizona 200 300 000—5 9 0 San Diego 002 001 010—4 8 0

Buchholz, Hirano (6), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and J.Murphy; Lucchesi, Lyles (5), Stock (7), Maton (9) and Ellis. W_Buchholz 4-1. L_Lucchesi 5-6. Sv_Boxberger (25). HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (14), Goldschmidt (23), Pollock (14).