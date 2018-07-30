  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/07/30 07:58
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 87 343 84 118 .344
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 100 384 76 125 .326
Segura Sea 98 401 69 127 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 107 364 80 113 .310
Rosario Min 103 419 69 128 .305
Simmons LAA 96 362 52 110 .304
Brantley Cle 93 377 59 114 .302
Benintendi Bos 100 383 73 115 .300
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 32; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 80; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 74; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 4 tied at 64.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Price, Boston, 11-6.