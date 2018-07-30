OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson pulled away Sunday in the RBC Canadian Open for his third victory of the season and 19th on the PGA Tour.

Tied for third-round lead with Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim, Johnson shot a 6-under 66 for a three-stroke victory over Kim and An. Johnson finished at 23-under 265, winning at Glen Abbey after finishing second in 2013 and 2016.

Kim and An each shot 69 in the round interrupted by a nearly 2-hour lightning delay.

Keegan Bradley had a 64 to finish fourth at 19 under. He shot 63 on Friday, but had a 73 on Saturday.

Mackenzie Hughes was the top Canadian, shooting a 68 to tie for eighth at 15 under.

Tway had a 76 to drop into a tie for 17th at 13 under. He was trying to win his first PGA Tour title in the event where father Bob Tway won the last of his tour titles 15 years ago.