|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|87
|343
|84
|118
|.344
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|100
|384
|76
|125
|.326
|Segura Sea
|97
|397
|68
|126
|.317
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|106
|361
|78
|112
|.310
|Rosario Min
|103
|419
|69
|128
|.305
|Simmons LAA
|95
|359
|52
|109
|.304
|Brantley Cle
|93
|377
|59
|114
|.302
|Benintendi Bos
|100
|383
|73
|115
|.300
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 32; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 3 tied at 24.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 74; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 73; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 4 tied at 64.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.