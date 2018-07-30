|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|74
|33
|.692
|—
|New York
|67
|37
|.644
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|53
|.500
|20½
|Toronto
|48
|56
|.462
|24½
|Baltimore
|32
|74
|.302
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|57
|47
|.548
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|56
|.462
|9
|Detroit
|45
|62
|.421
|13½
|Chicago
|37
|68
|.352
|20½
|Kansas City
|32
|73
|.305
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|40
|.626
|—
|Seattle
|61
|43
|.587
|4½
|Oakland
|61
|45
|.575
|5½
|Los Angeles
|54
|52
|.509
|12½
|Texas
|45
|62
|.421
|22
___
|Saturday's Games
Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Texas 7, Houston 3
Colorado 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 5
|Sunday's Games
Boston 3, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 5
Cleveland 8, Detroit 1
Texas 4, Houston 3
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.