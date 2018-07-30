Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1 Boston 020 100 00x—3 10 0

Berrios, Moya (5), Mejia (6) and B.Wilson, Garver; Eovaldi, Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Eovaldi 4-4. L_Berrios 10-8. Sv_Kimbrel (33).

___

Kansas City 000 001 110—3 6 1 New York 200 121 00x—6 9 0

B.Smith, Hill (5), Adam (5), Maurer (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Butera; Happ, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 11-6. L_B.Smith 1-2. Sv_Chapman (28). HRs_Kansas City, Herrera (1), Perez (18), Dozier (5). New York, Hicks (17).

___

Cleveland 122 000 120—8 16 0 Detroit 100 000 000—1 5 0

Kluber, Hand (8), Plutko (9) and Gomes; Zimmermann, Liriano (4), Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), A.Wilson (9) and McCann. W_Kluber 13-6. L_Zimmermann 4-3. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (18), Encarnacion (24), Cabrera (1).

___

Tampa Bay 010 101 020— 5 8 2 Baltimore 310 110 32x—11 15 2

Chirinos, Wood (4), Kittredge (5), D.Castillo (8) and Perez; Bundy, Givens (8), Fry (9), Wright Jr. (9) and Wynns. W_Bundy 7-9. L_Chirinos 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron 2 (20), Bauers (6). Baltimore, Wynns (1), Davis 2 (11), Schoop (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 2 1 Miami 011 030 00x—5 9 0

Hellickson, Grace (5), Miller (7), Solis (8) and Kieboom; Urena, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 3-10. L_Hellickson 4-2.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1 Cincinnati 003 001 00x—4 10 0

Eflin, Arano (6), Garcia (8), Thompson (8) and Alfaro, Knapp; L.Castillo, Hernandez (8), Wa.Peralta (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_L.Castillo 6-8. L_Eflin 7-3. Sv_R.Iglesias (21). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (17).