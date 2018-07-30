Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 000 000 000—0 4 1 Boston 020 100 00x—3 10 0

Berrios, Moya (5), Mejia (6) and Wilson, Garver; Eovaldi, Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Eovaldi 4-4. L_Berrios 10-8. Sv_Kimbrel (33).

___

Kansas City 000 001 110—3 6 1 New York 200 121 00x—6 9 0

Smith, Hill (5), Adam (5), Maurer (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Butera; Happ, Green (7), Robertson (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Happ 11-6. L_Smith 1-2. Sv_Chapman (28). HRs_Kansas City, Herrera (1), Perez (18), Dozier (5). New York, Hicks (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 000 000 000—0 2 1 Miami 011 030 00x—5 9 0

Hellickson, Grace (5), Miller (7), Solis (8) and Kieboom; Urena, Conley (7), Ziegler (8), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 3-10. L_Hellickson 4-2.

___

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 8 1 Cincinnati 003 001 00x—4 10 0

Eflin, Arano (6), Garcia (8), Thompson (8) and Alfaro, Knapp; Castillo, Hernandez (8), Wa.Peralta (9), Iglesias (9) and Casali. W_Castillo 6-8. L_Eflin 7-3. Sv_Iglesias (21). HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (17).