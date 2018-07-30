  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/30 04:09
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 87 343 84 118 .344
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 100 384 76 125 .326
Segura Sea 97 397 68 126 .317
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 106 361 78 112 .310
Rosario Min 103 419 69 128 .305
Brantley Cle 92 372 58 113 .304
Simmons LAA 95 359 52 109 .304
MDuffy TB 86 336 34 101 .301
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 32; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Gallo, Texas, 26; Judge, New York, 26; NCruz, Seattle, 25; Betts, Boston, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 89; KDavis, Oakland, 79; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Haniger, Seattle, 68; Lowrie, Oakland, 66; Lindor, Cleveland, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; 3 tied at 64.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-4; Porcello, Boston, 13-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.