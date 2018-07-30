Tour de France Stages

July 7 — Stage 1: Noirmoutier-en-l'Ile_Fontenay-le-Comte, flat (201km-124.9 miles) (Stage: Fernando Gaviria, Colombia; Yellow Jersey: Gaviria)
July 8 — Stage 2: Mouilleron-Saint-Germain_La Roche-sur-Yon, flat (182.5-113.4) (Peter Sagan, Slovakia; Sagan)
July 9 — Stage 3: Cholet_Cholet, team time trial (35.5-22.1) (BMC Racing; Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium)
July 10 — Stage 4: La Baule_Sarzeau, flat (195-121.2) (Gaviria; Van Avermaet)
July 11 — Stage 5: Lorient_Quimper, hilly (204.5-127.1) (Sagan; Van Avermaet)
July 12 — Stage 6: Brest_Mur de Bretagne Guerledan, hilly (181-112.5) (Dan Martin, Ireland; Van Avermaet)
July 13 — Stage 7: Fougeres_Chartres, flat (231-143.5) (Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands; Van Avermaet)
July 14 — Stage 8: Dreux_Amiens Metropole, flat (181-112.5) (Groenewegen; Van Avermaet)
July 15 — Stage 9: Arras Citadelle_Roubaix, hilly (156.5-97.2) (John Degenkolb, Germany; Van Avermaet)
July 16 — Rest: Annecy
July 17 — Stage 10: Annecy_Le Grand-Bornand, mountain (158.5-98.5) (Julian Alaphilippe, France; Van Avermaet)
July 18 — Stage 11: Albertville_La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo, mountain (108.5-67.4) (Geraint Thomas, Britain; Thomas)
July 19 — Stage 12: Bourg-Saint-Maurice les Arcs_Alpe d'Huez, mountain (175.5-109.1) (Thomas; Thomas)
July 20 — Stage 13: Bourg d'Oisans_Valence, flat (169.5-105.3) (Sagan; Thomas)
July 21 — Stage 14: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux_Mende, hilly (188-116.8) (Omar Fraile, Spain; Thomas)
July 22 — Stage 15: Millau_Carcassonne, hilly (181.5-112.8) (Magnus Cort, Denmark; Thomas)
July 23 — Rest: Carcassonne
July 24 — Stage 16: Carcassonne_Bagneres-de-Luchon, mountain (218-135.5) (Alaphilippe; Thomas)
July 25 — Stage 17: Bagneres-de-Luchon_Saint-Lary-Soulan, mountain (65-40.4) (Nairo Quintana, Colombia; Thomas)
July 26 — Stage 18: Trie-sur-Baise_Pau, flat (171-106.3) (Arnaud Demare, France; Thomas)
July 27 — Stage 19: Lourdes_Laruns, mountain (200.5-124.6) (Primoz Roglic, Slovenia; Thomas)
July 28 — Stage 20: Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle_Espelette, individual time trial (31-19.3) (Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands; Thomas)
July 29 — Stage 21: Houilles_Paris Champs-Elysees, flat (116-72.1) (Alexander Kristoff, Norway; Thomas)
Total — 3,351 kilometers, 2082 miles