PARIS (AP) — Geraint Thomas has won his first Tour de France title.

The Welsh rider with Team Sky successfully defended his lead over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage around the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Thomas rode a yellow bicycle to match his yellow jersey and shared glasses of champagne with his teammates during the casual ride into Paris.

Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas's teammate, finished third.

