  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--European Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/07/29 23:35
BC-GLF--European Open Scores,0194 Porsche European Open Leading Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Sunday
At Green Eagle GC
Hamburg, Germany
Purse: $2.33 million
Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72
Final
a-amateur
Richard McEvoy, England 70-65-69-73—277
a-Allen John, Germany 68-73-70-67—278
Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 72-67-71-68—278
Renato Paratore, Italy 72-66-70-70—278
Hideto Tanihara, Japan 69-70-71-69—279
Romain Wattel, France 67-69-72-71—279
Paul Casey, England 69-69-69-73—280
Matthias Schwab, Austria 68-67-70-75—280
Matthew Nixon, England 73-71-69-68—281
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 70-69-72-70—281
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-67-72-73—281
Patrick Reed, United States 70-66-69-76—281
Alexander Levy, France 69-68-76-69—282
Thomas Detry, Belgium 72-72-69-69—282
David Lipsky, United States 69-75-68-70—282
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 70-71-70-71—282
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 73-65-72-72—282
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-68-70-78—282
Matias Calderon, Chile 71-72-69-71—283
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 67-75-70-71—283
Scott Hend, Australia 68-71-69-75—283