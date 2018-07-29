BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton was untroubled as he secured a second straight win, fifth of the season and 67th overall.

But Mercedes missed out on a 1-2 as Valtteri Bottas was overtaken by Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen with five laps to go.

Bottas and Vettel touched cars during the overtaking move, with some debris flying off the Mercedes.

In a dramatic finish, Bottas lost control of his car as he bumped Daniel Ricciardo's Red Bull off the track as he was about to be overtaken.

Bottas was told on team radio to give the position back to Ricciardo, who finished a commendable fourth after starting 12th.