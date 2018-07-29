|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|73
|33
|.689
|—
|New York
|66
|37
|.641
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|52
|.505
|19½
|Toronto
|47
|56
|.456
|24½
|Baltimore
|31
|74
|.295
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|56
|47
|.544
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|55
|.466
|8
|Detroit
|45
|61
|.425
|12½
|Chicago
|37
|67
|.356
|19½
|Kansas City
|32
|72
|.308
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|39
|.632
|—
|Seattle
|61
|43
|.587
|5
|Oakland
|61
|45
|.575
|6
|Los Angeles
|54
|52
|.509
|13
|Texas
|44
|62
|.415
|23
___
|Saturday's Games
Kansas City 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Toronto 5
Boston 10, Minnesota 4
Texas 7, Houston 3
Colorado 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 11, Seattle 5
|Sunday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Boston (Price 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-2) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-7) at Oakland (Jackson 1-2), 10:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.