BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Connecticut
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Chicago
|9
|17
|.346
|7½
|New York
|7
|18
|.280
|9
|Indiana
|3
|23
|.115
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|19
|7
|.731
|—
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|.600
|3½
|Los Angeles
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Phoenix
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Dallas
|14
|11
|.560
|4½
|Las Vegas
|12
|13
|.480
|6½
___
|Saturday's Games
Team Parker 119, Team Delle Donne 112
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<