WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

PARIS — After years working as a loyal teammate for Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas will become the third Briton to win the Tour de France when cycling's biggest race concludes on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 650 words. By 1800 GMT. With photos.

CYC-TOUR DE FRANCE-MARTIN

PARIS — One bad crash was not enough to stop Dan Martin on his way to Paris where he will be awarded the race's prize for the most combative rider. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-THOMAS PROFILE

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-WINNERS LIST

CAR--F1-HUNGARIAN GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Lewis Hamilton starts from pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix as the Mercedes driver looks to extend his championship lead over Sebastian Vettel. The Ferrari driver had a poor qualifying session in the rain and starts from fourth at the Hungaroring. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 1600 GMT.

GLF--LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

GULLANE, Scotland — Ariya Jutanugarn and Amy Yang lead the Ladies Scottish Open by one stroke heading into the final round. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening ODI of a five-match series against South Africa on Sunday. SENT: 159 words - will be updated.

TEN--SWISS OPEN

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Matteo Berretini of Italy beat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (9), 6-4 to win the Swiss Open on Sunday. SENT: 120 words, photos.

BOX--GARCIA-EASTER

LOS ANGELES — Mikey Garcia added the IBF lightweight belt to his WBC title on Saturday night, dominating the previously unbeaten Robert Easter for a clear unanimous decision victory. SENT: 564 words, photos.

BBO--HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS

COOPERSTOWN, New York — Sluggers Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Vladimir Guerrero, reliever Trevor Hoffman and former Detroit teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell are being inducted Sunday into the Baseball Hall of Fame. By John Kekis. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Ceremony begins at 1730 GMT.

ALSO:

— GLF--OBIT-AUSTRALIA-STANLEY — Australian golfer Ian Stanley dead at 69. SENT: 264 words.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Melbourne, Souths move up in National Rugby League. SENT: 369 words.

— TEN--JIANGXI OPEN — Wang wins Jiangxi Open. SENT: 106 words.

