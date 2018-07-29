PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has been trying for decades to tackle its litter problem and shed itself of the nickname Filthadelphia.

In June, the city and a number of citizen groups tackled one small piece of the big litter puzzle: the posting of illegal signs.

Citizens collected over 8,500 signs from around the city in the action billed as the Bandit Signs Brigade.

Nic Esposito is director of the City's Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet. He says such signs often end up as litter, and a littered community is bad for residents and bad for business.

The city is working with an arts group called Trash Academy to transform the signs into something useful.