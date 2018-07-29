TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Yunshui River hot spring (澐水溪溫泉) in Taiwan’s southwestern county of Chiayi opened for service on Sunday (July 29).

The Yunshui River hot spring, located in Zhonglun Village of Zhongpu Township, Chiayi County, was unexpectedly discovered by CPC Corporation when the company was drilling oil wells in the area, according to media reports. The hot spring was placed under the administration of Chiayi County Government in 2006 for development, and in 2016, the place was taken over by the Siraya National Scenic Area Administration (SNSAA) of the Tourism Bureau.

After a remake of the spot, the Yunshui River hot spring was inaugurated on Sunday amid high expectations that it can greatly boost tourism in the mountainous area of the county.

SNSAA director Chang Lung-cheng ( 張隆城 ) said the Yunshui River hot spring originates from the same source of Tainan's Liuzhong River and Guanziling hot spring, which is of alkaline hot spring and said to be good to human skin.

He said the Yunshui River hot spring is located at the 301 kilometer mark of Provincial Highway No. 3 and has an area of 0.6 hectare. As the Provincial Highway No. 3 is frequented by heavy motorcyclists, the hot spring facilities have been designed with an emphasis on the accessibility for heavy motorcycles, including parking lots for heavy motorcycles and the big bike patterns on the wall.

There are an outdoor hot spring area, individual hot spring baths, a meal and drink service area, parking lots and 8 outdoor pools for foot bath, Chang said, adding that the hot spring service is going to provide big relief to tired motorcyclists and bikers.

(photo courtesy of Chiayi County Government/CNA)

(photo courtesy of Chiayi County Government/CNA)