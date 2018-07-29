Taiwan offers aid to Indonesia quake victims

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen sent her condolences to the people of Indonesia Sunday in the wake of a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that killed 14 people and injured more than 100, saying Taiwan is willing and able to help provide assistance to people in the disaster-hit area.

Presidential Office Spokesman Sydney Lin quoted Tsai as expressing her hope that life returns to normal as soon as possible and damaged structures capable of being saved are expeditiously repaired.

Foreign media reports said that in addition to 14 deaths, 162 people were injured as thousands of houses collapsed when the temblor hit Lombok Island, a tourist destination 140 miles east of Bali, at 6:47 a.m.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials and tour agents in Taipei said no Taiwanese were reported injured in the quake.