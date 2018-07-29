Paris, July 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) headed back to Taiwan from Paris Saturday, after finishing a 10-day visit to Europe aimed at garnering support for Taiwan in the international community.



Su headed a delegation of lawmakers that flew to London July 18 and also visited Sweden and France.



Before leaving Paris, Su told CNA the goal was to ensure the world knows more about Taiwan and the situation it faces by means of "parliamentary diplomacy."



The Legislative Yuan maintains contacts with 98 parliaments around the world, Su said, and through interactions between friendship associations at the Legislature and their counterparts in foreign countries they communicate with each other on many issues. One of those is Taiwan's solicitation of support for its participation in international organizations in the face of Chinese hostility.



Beijing has stepped up efforts to squeeze Taiwan's international space since Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party became president in May 2006, citing its "one China" principle and long-standing claim that Taiwan is part of China's territory.



Taiwan's delegation was warmly welcomed at the French National Assembly on Wednesday, Su said, making him the first legislative speaker from Taiwan to visit the French parliament.



During Su's visit, Jean-Francois Cesarini, a French National Assembly deputy and head of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, lauded democracy as a universal value and Taiwan as "the only genuine democratic nation in Chinese society."



Su said many French parliamentarians share the same opinion as Cesarini after visiting Taiwan, adding that he will continue to invite congressmen and political elites to visit Taiwan.



The more they know about Taiwan's achievements in the fields of democracy, human rights and freedom, the more they will support Taiwan, Su said.