LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a passenger train has derailed near the southern city of Aswan and that at least six people were injured.

The Transportation Ministry says the accident took place on Sunday when eight of the train's carriages derailed near the Salwa station in Kom Ombo, north of Aswan.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.

Khaled Megahed, spokesman for the Health Ministry, says the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

The accident comes two weeks after another passenger train derailed in Cairo's twin city of Giza, when at least 55 people were injured.

Egypt's railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017.