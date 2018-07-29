HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe votes Monday in an election that could, if deemed credible, tilt the country toward recovery after years of economic collapse and repression under former leader Robert Mugabe. If it is flawed and disputed, as some predict, the southern African nation could slide deeper into upheaval.

There is another, muddier possibility: an imperfect election that is ultimately tolerated by many Zimbabweans and foreign governments preferring a measure of stability.

The contest pits President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's successor and former enforcer who now says he represents change, against Nelson Chamisa, the 40-year-old leader of an opposition targeted by violence and intimidation in the past.

A record of more than 20 presidential candidates and nearly 130 political parties will participate in the election, vying for Zimbabwe's 5.7 million registered voters.