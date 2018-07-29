TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Chiayi Air Base will be open to the public and stage an air show on August 11 to demonstrate the air capabilities of Taiwan Air Force’s main fighter aircraft as well as aerobatic displays from the Thunder Tigers, according to a Military News Agency report.

According to a Central News Agency report, the main fighter aircraft includes the Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), F-16 fighters and Phantom fighter bombers.

The Air Force Command Headquarters said the air base will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 11, and in addition to the air show, there will be performances on the ground from the Air Force’s Honor Guards and the Army’s Special Force, according to the MNA report.

The Air Force Command Headquarters said that if foreign nationals would like to visit the air show, they will need to send a copy of their nationality document and passport to Mailbox No. 90313, Shuishang Township, Chiayi County (嘉義水上郵政90313號信箱) for registration. Migrant care workers are allowed to visit the air show with the subjects of their care, and foreign or Chinese spouses can visit the show with their Taiwanese spouses, the MNA report said, adding that all foreign nationals will have to bring their identify documents and residence permits with them for checking.