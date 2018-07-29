MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler's late founding CEO Sergio Marchionne was a notorious workaholic who regularly slept on a corporate jet while landing in the headlines for his shrewd deal-making. Despite his public profile, he kept a secret even from his board: he'd been seriously ill for more than a year.

Following his sudden death last week at 66, the revelation that Marchionne had kept his illness from his company for so long has rekindled a debate over what top executives should share of their personal life, how they should balance the right to privacy with corporate responsibility.

Most experts believe that CEOs have a right to privacy, especially where their health is concerned. Cary Cooper, an expert in organization psychology at the Manchester School in Britain, says attaching stigma to illness "is classic stuff" of top executives.