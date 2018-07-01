  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

2,000 people join in Taiwan long-distance swim 

University student finishes Kinmen 3,000 meter swim competition in just 38 minutes

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/29 16:12

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 2,000 people dove in to the 16th annual "Kinmen Long-distance Open Water Swimming" competition the morning of July 29. 

Competitors challenged themselves to swim 3,000 meters (1.86 miles) as fast as they could off the coast of Kinmen in today's welcoming 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) water. 


(CNA image) 

Chao Hsu-ten (趙旭騰) of Southeast University finished the competition with the fastest time, 38 minutes and 20 seconds. Chao said that as soon as he entered the water a feeling of unity with nature took hold of him and he was able to push as hard as he could through the end of the race, reported CNA. 

One 68-year-old Taoyuan resident surnamed Liu (劉) recounted that today is the 14th time he has took on the 3,000 meter stretch. "As long as your race time stays between 70 and 75 minutes, that's progress," said Liu. 


(CNA image) 

Kinmen County Assistant County Commissioner, Wu Cheng-tien (吳成典), said that the competition does wonders for Kinmen tourism. The amount of Chinese athletes has steadily increased over the years. 

After completing the race each participant received a certificate of completion and a bottle of Kinmen Kaoliang as congratulations. 


(CNA image) 
Kinmen
swimming
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

7 Reasons why Taiwan is the best LGBT destination in Asia
7 Reasons why Taiwan is the best LGBT destination in Asia
2018/07/29 09:53
Taiwan central government and Kinmen at odds over water deal ceremony with China
Taiwan central government and Kinmen at odds over water deal ceremony with China
2018/07/28 18:20
Taiwanese furniture factory in Vietnam flies Taiwanese flag
Taiwanese furniture factory in Vietnam flies Taiwanese flag
2018/07/28 14:00
Tigerair Taiwan in talks to fly to Philippines
Tigerair Taiwan in talks to fly to Philippines
2018/07/28 10:16
China's pressuring will only make Taiwan stronger: Premier Lai
China's pressuring will only make Taiwan stronger: Premier Lai
2018/07/27 23:20