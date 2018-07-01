TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 2,000 people dove in to the 16th annual "Kinmen Long-distance Open Water Swimming" competition the morning of July 29.

Competitors challenged themselves to swim 3,000 meters (1.86 miles) as fast as they could off the coast of Kinmen in today's welcoming 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) water.



(CNA image)

Chao Hsu-ten (趙旭騰) of Southeast University finished the competition with the fastest time, 38 minutes and 20 seconds. Chao said that as soon as he entered the water a feeling of unity with nature took hold of him and he was able to push as hard as he could through the end of the race, reported CNA.

One 68-year-old Taoyuan resident surnamed Liu (劉) recounted that today is the 14th time he has took on the 3,000 meter stretch. "As long as your race time stays between 70 and 75 minutes, that's progress," said Liu.



(CNA image)

Kinmen County Assistant County Commissioner, Wu Cheng-tien (吳成典), said that the competition does wonders for Kinmen tourism. The amount of Chinese athletes has steadily increased over the years.

After completing the race each participant received a certificate of completion and a bottle of Kinmen Kaoliang as congratulations.



(CNA image)