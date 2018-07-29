TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A man who went missing after being washed away by swollen river water during a river tracing trip in Yilan County Saturday (July 28) was found dead this morning.



Yilan County Fire Bureau said it received a report at 2:39 p.m. on Saturday that six members of a group of 15 people who went river tracing in the Wufengqi Scenic Area in Jiaoxi Township, Yilan County, were washed away by the swollen river water, according to media reports. Three of the six were stranded on a shoal, while the other three were swept farther away downstream by the swiftly flowing river, according to the report.

Upon receiving the report, the fire bureau dispatched its Jiaoxi and Yilan branches as well as search & rescue team to rescue the victims. The rescuers successfully helped the stranded ut of the shoal and then rescued two of the three swept away by the strong current, the reports said. Both of the two were in fair condition, the reports said. The 24-year-old female surnamed Hsu suffered from scratches but was conscious. She was sent to a hospital for treatment. The male who had no apparent injuries was not sent to hospital. However, another man surnamed Hung was missing throughout last night.



The search for Hung continued on Sunday morning, but at 10:19 a.m., a male’s body was found at a check dam in the Wufengqi Scenic Area, the reports said. When Hung was found, he was wearing a river tracing outfit and his body was covered by twigs and dead wood. Family members identified the body and confirmed the body was that of Hung.