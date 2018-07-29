Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies, left, and Anthony Blondell celebrate Davies' goal against Minnesota United during the second half of an MLS socc
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alphonso Davies showed why he landed a big transfer deal with German soccer giant Bayern Munich, dazzling the home crowd in the Vancouver Whitecaps' 4-2 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.
The 17-year-old Canadian midfielder had two goals and two assists in his homecoming. He missed Vancouver's three previous matches as negotiations took place over his $22 million transfer with Bayern Munich.
Yordy Reyna and Kei Kamara also scored for the Whitecaps (8-9-5).
Abu Danladi and Ibson scored for Minnesota (9-12-1)