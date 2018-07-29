Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|002
|040
|031—10
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|022
|100—
|5
|13
|0
Keller, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Hammel (8) and S.Perez; Severino, Warren (5), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and Austin Romine. W_Keller 4-4. L_Severino 14-4. HRs_Kansas City, Goodwin (1), Duda (9). New York, Stanton (24).
___
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
|Detroit
|002
|000
|00x—2
|6
|1
Clevinger, McAllister (6), O.Perez (7), Ne.Ramirez (7) and R.Perez; Hardy, VerHagen (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Hardy 4-3. L_Clevinger 7-7. Sv_Greene (21). HRs_Detroit, Jones (8).
___
|Texas
|010
|010
|104—7
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|002—3
|5
|3
Jurado, Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Verlander, Harris (6), Pressly (7), Sipp (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Jurado 1-1. L_Verlander 10-6. HRs_Texas, Kiner-Falefa (4), Gallo (26), Odor 2 (9). Houston, Bregman (22), Springer (18).
___
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|000—
|2
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|030
|404
|00x—11
|15
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Schultz (6), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Gausman, Wright Jr. (8), Hess (9) and Joseph. W_Gausman 5-8. L_Stanek 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (4). Baltimore, Rickard (6), Mancini (13).
___
|Toronto
|121
|010
|000—5
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|26x—9
|12
|0
Axford, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Clippard (6), J.Garcia (8), Tepera (8), Drake (8) and Martin; Giolito, Danish (5), Cedeno (7), Minaya (8), Fry (9) and K.Smith. W_Minaya 1-2. L_Tepera 5-4. HRs_Toronto, Martin (8). Chicago, Sanchez (6), Delmonico (3).
___
|Kansas City
|001
|011
|100—4
|12
|0
|New York
|200
|100
|02x—5
|10
|0
Fillmyer, Flynn (6), Sparkman (8) and Butera; Sabathia, Holder (5), Green (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Higashioka, Austin Romine. W_Betances 2-3. L_Flynn 2-2. Sv_A.Chapman (27). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (17). New York, Bird (9), Robinson (1).
___
|Minnesota
|013
|000
|000—
|4
|7
|0
|Boston
|100
|311
|04x—10
|14
|1
Odorizzi, Moya (6), Magill (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Porcello, Hembree (6), Thornburg (8), Kelly (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 13-4. L_Odorizzi 4-7. HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (13). Boston, Martinez (32).
___
|Seattle
|010
|100
|030—
|5
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|134
|020
|10x—11
|13
|0
F.Hernandez, Lawrence (3), Elias (8) and Zunino, Herrmann; Barria, No.Ramirez (7), Robles (9) and F.Arcia. W_Barria 6-7. L_F.Hernandez 8-9. HRs_Seattle, Cruz 2 (25), Heredia (4). Los Angeles, Arcia (2), Trout (29).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Colorado
|021
|100
|00x—4
|10
|0
B.Anderson, Petit (7), Hatcher (8) and Phegley; Senzatela, Oh (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and T.Murphy. W_Senzatela 4-3. L_B.Anderson 2-3. Sv_W.Davis (29). HRs_Colorado, Valaika (2), Arenado (27).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|600
|000
|00x—6
|9
|0
Quintana, Chavez (4), Cishek (7), Mazzoni (8) and Contreras; Mikolas, Hudson (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 11-3. L_Quintana 9-7. HRs_Chicago, Baez (21). St. Louis, Ozuna (11).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|22x—5
|11
|0
deGrom, Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco; T.Williams, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 9-7. L_deGrom 5-6.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|102
|02x—6
|11
|0
Velasquez, Hunter (6), Rios (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Harvey, W.Peralta (6), Romano (7), Garrett (8), J.Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_W.Peralta 2-2. L_Hunter 2-1. Sv_J.Hughes (7). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (21).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|002
|002—5
|6
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|1
Wood, Chargois (6), Ferguson (7), Goeddel (9) and Barnes; Fried, Jackson (6), Moylan (7), Winkler (8), S.Freeman (9), Venters (9) and Flowers. W_Wood 7-5. L_Fried 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (12). Atlanta, Camargo (11).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|0—1
|5
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|8
|0
G.Gonzalez, Kintzler (8), Madson (9), K.Herrera (10) and Wieters, Kieboom; Richards, Conley (7), Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Graves (10) and Holaday. W_Graves 1-1. L_K.Herrera 2-2.
___
|Milwaukee
|030
|120
|010—7
|14
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|1
Chacin, Ta.Williams (8), Jennings (9) and Kratz; Cueto, Blach (5), Black (8), Melancon (9) and Hundley. W_Chacin 10-3. L_Cueto 3-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (15). San Francisco, Hundley (9).
___
|Arizona
|040
|000
|032—9
|15
|0
|San Diego
|003
|100
|000—4
|7
|1
Corbin, Bradley (7), Hirano (8), Chafin (9) and Mathis; Ross, Castillo (6), Stammen (6), Maton (8), Yates (8), P.Hughes (9) and Hedges. W_Bradley 3-2. L_Maton 0-1.