TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A team of five Taiwan secondary students snagged four gold medals and one silver medal at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Lisbon, Portugal this week.

IPhO is an international competition to encourage physics education among teens. The first Olympiad was attended by students from five countries in Poland in 1967, and has grown to attract over 400 students from 87 countries this year.

The Taiwan team finished third place overall in the competition, alongside delegations from Russia, South Korea, and Singapore. Student teams from China and India topped the Olympiad.

The troop was selected by Taiwan Normal University Department of Physics Professor Kao Hsien-chung (高賢忠) after rigorous testing. The boys first pass three rounds of qualifying competitions and then endured weeks of training in preparation for the event, according to CNA.

In overall IPhO individual rankings, Jian Guo Middle School student Chong Sang-hsuan (鍾尚軒) proudly finished 22nd.