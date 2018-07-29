ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Francisco Arcia had a homer and six RBIs, giving him a major league-record 10 RBIs in two career games, and the Los Angeles Angels rolled to an 11-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Arcia made his major league debut Thursday against the White Sox and hit his first career home run while driving in four runs. After not playing Friday, he topped that Saturday with a third-inning homer and run-scoring doubles in the second and fifth innings.

The previous record for RBIs in two career games was nine by Joe Cunningham of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. Cunningham was also the only player to have at least four RBIs in each of his first two career games until Arcia did it as well.

Arcia is the first Angels rookie with at least six RBIs in a game since Adam Kennedy had eight in 2000.

Mike Trout also homered for the Angels, delivering his 29th of the season off Felix Hernandez in the first inning. Arcia and Ian Kinsler each had three hits for the Angels.

Nelson Cruz hit two home runs for the Mariners, his third multi-homer game this season and the 26th of his career. His 49 career home runs against the Angels are tied for second most with Rafael Palmeiro. Alex Rodriguez hit 70 against the Angels.

The Mariners are 3-4 since the All-Star break and have lost eight times in their last 11 games, with three of those defeats coming against the Angels. Seattle's Guillermo Heredia hit a home run in the eighth inning, his fourth.

Arcia had just 25 minor league home runs over 12 seasons in the Yankees, Marlins and Angels organizations. He became the first Angels player to hit home runs in his first two career games.

Angels starter Jamie Barria (6-7), who had lost six consecutive decisions, gave up two runs on five hits over six innings to earn his first win since June 1. The rookie opened the season 5-1 before losing six times over his next seven starts.

Hernandez (8-9) gave up seven runs on six hits with two walks over 2 2/3 innings and has lost both of his starts since coming off the disabled list because of lower back stiffness.

Hernandez has given up 11 runs on 11 hits over 7 2/3 innings in his last two outings.

The Angels have won four consecutive games for the first time since winning six in a row from June 3-9.