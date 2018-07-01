TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds braved the summer heat to attend Cloud Gate Theater's outdoor performance of "Formosa" in Liberty Square the evening of July 28.

Last night's performance marks Cloud Gate's 23rd annual free outdoor summer show. "Formosa" is the final creation of 71-year-old Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), the founder of Taipei's first contemporary theater, before he retires next year.



(CNA image)

Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London describes the performance as a “love letter to Taiwan [that] is deeply personal, poetic and full of [Lin’s] signature style: intense, meditative tai chi set against explosive jumps and stomps.”



(CNA image)

"Formosa" is a beautiful weaving of dance, martial arts, and calligraphy, poetic in movement and background visuals. Hundreds of theatergoers attended the event and over 30,000 watched online, according to the Cloud Gate Facebook page.



(CNA image)

The show will travel south for another outdoor free performance August 4 in Pingtung. Beginning November 11 the troupe will debut a special performance to commemorate Lin's 45 years with the theater, showing in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Tainan.



(CNA image)