Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 002 040 031—10 11 1 New York 000 022 100— 5 13 0

Keller, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Hammel (8) and S.Perez; Severino, Warren (5), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and Austin Romine. W_Keller 4-4. L_Severino 14-4. HRs_Kansas City, Goodwin (1), Duda (9). New York, Stanton (24).

Cleveland 010 000 000—1 5 2 Detroit 002 000 00x—2 6 1

Clevinger, McAllister (6), O.Perez (7), Ramirez (7) and R.Perez; Hardy, VerHagen (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Hardy 4-3. L_Clevinger 7-7. Sv_Greene (21). HRs_Detroit, Jones (8).

Texas 010 010 104—7 14 0 Houston 000 100 002—3 5 3

Jurado, Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Verlander, Harris (6), Pressly (7), Sipp (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Jurado 1-1. L_Verlander 10-6. HRs_Texas, Kiner-Falefa (4), Gallo (26), Odor 2 (9). Houston, Bregman (22), Springer (18).

Tampa Bay 011 000 000— 2 9 1 Baltimore 030 404 00x—11 15 0

Stanek, Beeks (3), Schultz (6), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Gausman, Wright Jr. (8), Hess (9) and Joseph. W_Gausman 5-8. L_Stanek 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (4). Baltimore, Rickard (6), Mancini (13).

Toronto 121 010 000—5 12 0 Chicago 000 100 26x—9 12 0

Axford, Petricka (4), Loup (6), Clippard (6), J.Garcia (8), Tepera (8), Drake (8) and Martin; Giolito, Danish (5), Cedeno (7), Minaya (8), Fry (9) and K.Smith. W_Minaya 1-2. L_Tepera 5-4. HRs_Toronto, Martin (8). Chicago, Sanchez (6), Delmonico (3).

Kansas City 001 011 100—4 12 0 New York 200 100 02x—5 10 0

Fillmyer, Flynn (6), Sparkman (8) and Butera; Sabathia, Holder (5), Green (6), Britton (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka, Austin Romine. W_Betances 2-3. L_Flynn 2-2. Sv_Chapman (27). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (17). New York, Bird (9), Robinson (1).

Minnesota 013 000 000— 4 7 0 Boston 100 311 04x—10 14 1

Odorizzi, Moya (6), Magill (6), Rogers (8) and Garver; Porcello, Hembree (6), Thornburg (8), Kelly (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 13-4. L_Odorizzi 4-7. HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (13). Boston, Martinez (32).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 200 000—2 7 0 St. Louis 600 000 00x—6 9 0

Quintana, Chavez (4), Cishek (7), Mazzoni (8) and Contreras; Mikolas, Hudson (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 11-3. L_Quintana 9-7. HRs_Chicago, Baez (21). St. Louis, Ozuna (11).

New York 000 000 000—0 6 0 Pittsburgh 000 001 22x—5 11 0

deGrom, Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco; T.Williams, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 9-7. L_deGrom 5-6.

Philadelphia 000 200 000—2 4 0 Cincinnati 010 102 02x—6 11 0

Velasquez, Hunter (6), Rios (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Harvey, Peralta (6), Romano (7), Garrett (8), Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_Peralta 2-2. L_Hunter 2-1. Sv_Hughes (7). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (21).

Los Angeles 010 002 002—5 6 2 Atlanta 000 000 100—1 3 1

Wood, Chargois (6), Ferguson (7), Goeddel (9) and Barnes; Fried, Jackson (6), Moylan (7), Winkler (8), S.Freeman (9), Venters (9) and Flowers. W_Wood 7-5. L_Fried 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (12). Atlanta, Camargo (11).

Washington 000 000 001 0—1 5 1 Miami 000 100 000 1—2 8 0

(10 innings)

G.Gonzalez, Kintzler (8), Madson (9), K.Herrera (10) and Wieters, Kieboom; Richards, Conley (7), Ziegler (7), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Graves (10) and Holaday. W_Graves 1-1. L_K.Herrera 2-2.