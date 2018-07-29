Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 002 040 031—10 11 1 New York 000 022 100— 5 13 0

Keller, McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Hammel (8) and S.Perez; Severino, Warren (5), Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Keller 4-4. L_Severino 14-4. HRs_Kansas City, Goodwin (1), Duda (9). New York, Stanton (24).

___

Cleveland 010 000 000—1 5 2 Detroit 002 000 00x—2 6 1

Clevinger, McAllister (6), O.Perez (7), Ramirez (7) and R.Perez; Hardy, VerHagen (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Hardy 4-3. L_Clevinger 7-7. Sv_Greene (21). HRs_Detroit, Jones (8).

___

Texas 010 010 104—7 14 0 Houston 000 100 002—3 5 3

Jurado, Leclerc (7), Diekman (8), Bibens-Dirkx (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Verlander, Harris (6), Pressly (7), Sipp (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi. W_Jurado 1-1. L_Verlander 10-6. HRs_Texas, Kiner-Falefa (4), Gallo (26), Odor 2 (9). Houston, Bregman (22), Springer (18).

___

Tampa Bay 011 000 000— 2 9 1 Baltimore 030 404 00x—11 15 0

Stanek, Beeks (3), Schultz (6), Alvarado (8) and Sucre; Gausman, Wright Jr. (8), Hess (9) and Joseph. W_Gausman 5-8. L_Stanek 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Kiermaier (3). Baltimore, Rickard (5), Mancini (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 200 000—2 7 0 St. Louis 600 000 00x—6 9 0

Quintana, Chavez (4), Cishek (7), Mazzoni (8) and Contreras; Mikolas, Hudson (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_Mikolas 11-3. L_Quintana 9-7. HRs_Chicago, Baez (21). St. Louis, Ozuna (11).

___

New York 000 000 000—0 6 0 Pittsburgh 000 001 22x—5 11 0

deGrom, Gsellman (8) and Mesoraco; T.Williams, E.Santana (7), Crick (8), Rodriguez (9) and Cervelli. W_T.Williams 9-7. L_deGrom 5-6.

___

Philadelphia 000 200 000—2 4 0 Cincinnati 010 102 02x—6 11 0

Velasquez, Hunter (6), Rios (7), A.Davis (8) and Knapp; Harvey, Peralta (6), Romano (7), Garrett (8), Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_Peralta 2-2. L_Hunter 2-1. Sv_Hughes (7). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (21).